iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 3,069,855 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 1,294,945 shares.The stock last traded at $101.09 and had previously closed at $101.40.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,840,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,797,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,386,000 after buying an additional 143,628 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,500,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,219,000 after buying an additional 488,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,964,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,046,000 after buying an additional 452,007 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,791,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,890 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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