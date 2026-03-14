Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,888 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $399,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,258 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,152,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,284,704,000 after purchasing an additional 325,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 27.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,627,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,047,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279,918 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $196.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.02. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $198.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. The trade was a 89.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock worth $196,196,468. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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