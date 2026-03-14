NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 20,004 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 89,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 22,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.3% during the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $97.80 and a 12 month high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock worth $2,227,734. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

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Exxon Mobil News Summary

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About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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