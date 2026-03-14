Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Update

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 106,243 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the February 12th total of 73,981 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,705 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Greystone Housing Impact Investors by 8.3% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors Price Performance

NYSE GHI opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $169.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 555.56%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greystone Housing Impact Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

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Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on financing and preserving affordable and sustainable rental housing in the United States. As the country’s first social?impact REIT dedicated to housing, GHI aims to deliver stable, long?term cash flows to its shareholders while supporting underserved communities through strategic capital deployment.

The company originates, underwrites and manages a diversified portfolio of first?mortgage loans secured by multifamily residential properties, with an emphasis on workforce, affordable and mixed?income developments.

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