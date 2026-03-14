Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$59.05 and last traded at C$59.23, with a volume of 298021 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$60.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Brookfield Asset Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.3%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$73.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 2.5564428 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.64%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

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