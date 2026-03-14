Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV) Short Interest Up 44.6% in February

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,290 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the February 12th total of 1,584 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,442 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

RFV opened at $126.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.78 and a 52 week high of $142.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.63. The firm has a market cap of $292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.16.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,842,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 408.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

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