JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,118 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 12th total of 6,277 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 14.05% of JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.6%

JDIV stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About JPMorgan Dividend Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (JDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap equities with higher dividend yields, weighted for greater exposure to sectors with high risk-adjusted dividend yields. JDIV was launched on Sep 25, 2024 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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