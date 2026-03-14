iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 122,219 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the February 12th total of 84,360 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 212,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV opened at $67.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $74.45.

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Institutional Trading of iShares Europe ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 723,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,757,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. KM Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 91,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 157.6% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

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