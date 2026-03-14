Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,550 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,868 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $613.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $653.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $479.80 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on META. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $930.00 to $910.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $810.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $1,117.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $1,574,473.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,746,335.16. The trade was a 16.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 161,446 shares of company stock valued at $103,451,688 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Meta Platforms

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Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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