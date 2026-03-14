Dodge & Cox Has $3.28 Billion Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Dodge & Cox boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,505,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.8% of Dodge & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dodge & Cox’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,282,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.93. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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