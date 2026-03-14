Prudential PLC Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Prudential PLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Prudential PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 19,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 24.5% during the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $497.98 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $532.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.59. The company has a market capitalization of $444.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $611.00 target price on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.83.

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Mastercard News Roundup

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Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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