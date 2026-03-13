Johnson Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,045,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,958 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $117,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,786,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,856 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,867,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,398,000 after acquiring an additional 588,257 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,741,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,680,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,470,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $60.63.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

