Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported GBX 831 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Legal & General Group had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 1.49%.

Management reported a strong 2025 with core operating EPS up 9% , Solvency II pro?forma coverage at 210% , OSG up 5% to £1.5bn and a 2% DPS increase while launching a record £1.2bn share buyback .

The group has materially simplified the portfolio and secured strategic capital: it sold the US protection business to Meiji Yasuda for $2.3bn (Meiji building a ~5% stake) and has moved £1.5bn of disposals into a Corporate Investments Unit.

Commercial momentum across core divisions: ~£12bn of PRT written (UK ~25% share) at low capital strain, Asset Management reached an ANNR inflection with £34m of annualized net new revenue and private markets AUM at £75bn, and Retail DC assets grew 21% to £114bn.

Material headwinds remain: 2025 investment variances were sizeable (£771m), the group expects ongoing M&A/transformation costs of ~£100–200m p.a. for the next two years, and there is a temporary Tier?2 eligibility restriction while debt leverage sits ~33% pro?forma.

Management set a new medium?term Solvency II operating range of 160%–190% and said future buybacks/dividend policy will be assessed against that range, market conditions and growth opportunities rather than be automatic triggers.

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 246.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 206.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 279.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 264.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 250.61.

Legal & General Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

LGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 249 to GBX 263 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 262.20.

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Mark Jordy bought 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £2,632.62. Also, insider John Kingman bought 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £1,639.38. Insiders have bought 10,428 shares of company stock worth $2,757,069 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets.

