FY2026 EPS Estimates for Uranium Energy Increased by Analyst

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Uranium Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

UEC stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -117.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 million.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and exploration company focused on the development and production of uranium through in-situ recovery (ISR) methods. The company’s core activities include operating ISR projects, advancing exploration properties, and engaging in joint ventures to secure uranium supply for nuclear power generation. Uranium Energy’s approach emphasizes environmentally conscious extraction techniques that minimize land disturbance and water usage compared with conventional mining.

The company’s primary producing asset is the Hobson ISR facility in South Texas, which commenced production to supply uranium concentrate to nuclear utilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.