Best Mid Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Applied Optoelectronics, and American Airlines Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies with medium-sized market capitalizations, typically between about $2 billion and $10 billion (exact cutoffs vary by index provider). They often offer a balance between the growth potential of small-cap firms and the relative stability of large-cap companies, with moderate volatility and liquidity, appealing to investors seeking a mix of growth and lower risk than small caps. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI
American Airlines Group (AAL)
American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AAL
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