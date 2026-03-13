Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declines By 33.0%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,179 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 12th total of 4,748 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,693 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 35,158 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.60. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

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The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

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