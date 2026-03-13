Short Interest in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY) Decreases By 32.5%

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 481,294 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the February 12th total of 712,524 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,297,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,297,864 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNY. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 127.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 67,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

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Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of GRNY stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.18. 3,758,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,117. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.63. Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Fundstrat Granny Shots U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The fundstrat Granny Shots US Large Cap ETF (GRNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in 20 to 50 US large-cap securities across 5 to 10 themes determined to likely impact the economy and stock market. GRNY was launched on Nov 7, 2024 and is issued by Fundstrat.

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