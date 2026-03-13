Short Interest in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE) Declines By 32.7%

First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,204 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 12th total of 28,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,565 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCE. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its stake in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,000.

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First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF Price Performance

FTCE stock remained flat at $24.12 on Friday. 9,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,530. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

About First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF

The First Trust New Constructs Core Earnings Leaders ETF (FTCE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of companies with high earnings quality, as selected and measured using the Earnings Capture metric. The fund holds 100 securities, representing the top companies within each Bloomberg sector classification. FTCE was launched on Oct 2, 2024 and is issued by First Trust.

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