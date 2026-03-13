Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 33.3%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 65,773 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 12th total of 98,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 707.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 668.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period.

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Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.36. 50,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

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