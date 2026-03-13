Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,242 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the February 12th total of 105,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA CGMM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. 943,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.