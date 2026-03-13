Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 244,242 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the February 12th total of 105,754 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 931,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 931,583 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA CGMM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.17. 943,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,086. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20. Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.
About Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF
The Capital Group U.S. Small and Mid Cap ETF (CGMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in equity-type securities of small and mid-cap companies in the US. The fund aims for capital growth CGMM was launched on Jan 14, 2025 and is issued by Capital Group.
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