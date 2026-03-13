Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Energy Transfer traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.7750. 16,703,391 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 15,835,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Energy Transfer
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.29.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $25.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.74%.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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