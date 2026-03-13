Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ) Short Interest Up 88.4% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,100 shares, a growth of 88.4% from the February 12th total of 15,976 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,133 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,035.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,078 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,214. Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $21.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust – Invesco BulletShares 2035 Corporate Bond ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Invesco Capital Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated investment grade corporate bonds that are rated at least BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings Inc or at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc with the effective maturities in the year 2035. The fund seeks to track the performance of the Invesco BulletShares USD Corporate Bond 2035 Index, by using representative sampling technique.

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