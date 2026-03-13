Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) vs. VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Critical Review

VaporBrands International (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Free Report) and Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares VaporBrands International and Stagwell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VaporBrands International N/A N/A N/A Stagwell 1.00% 22.63% 4.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VaporBrands International and Stagwell”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VaporBrands International $90,000.00 28.93 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Stagwell $2.89 billion 0.54 $2.26 million $0.08 77.25

Stagwell has higher revenue and earnings than VaporBrands International.

Volatility & Risk

VaporBrands International has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagwell has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Stagwell shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of VaporBrands International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Stagwell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for VaporBrands International and Stagwell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VaporBrands International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stagwell 1 3 5 0 2.44

Stagwell has a consensus price target of $7.96, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Given Stagwell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stagwell is more favorable than VaporBrands International.

Summary

Stagwell beats VaporBrands International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VaporBrands International

(Get Free Report)

VaporBrands International Inc. operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc. provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement. The company also provides audience analysis, and media buying and planning services; and strategic insights and guidance services that offers business content, product, communications, and media strategies. In addition, it offers strategy development, advertising creation, live events, immersive digital experiences, cross platform engagement, and social media content services; and leadership, investor and financial relations, social media, executive positioning and visibility, strategic communication, public relation, and public affair services. Further, the company provides Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data-as-a-service (DaaS) technology solutions, including research and insights, communications technology, advance media platform, and media studios; and technology-driven solutions for in-house marketers. Stagwell Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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