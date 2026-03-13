Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

A number of analysts have commented on FRU shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

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Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE FRU traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$16.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,928. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.05. The company has a market cap of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.65. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of C$69.76 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd is in acquiring and managing Oil and Gas royalties. It operates in two segments: Canada, which includes exploration and evaluation assets and the petroleum and natural gas interests in Western Canada; and the United States, which includes petroleum and natural gas interests held in the Permian (Midland and Delaware), Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Bakken basins primarily located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The majority of its revenue is generated from Canada Segment.

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