NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 905 shares, a growth of 200.7% from the February 12th total of 301 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67. NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

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NYLI Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

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The IQ Winslow Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (IWFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US large-cap growth companies. It limits the number of its holdings, selecting only the top growth stocks using a bottom-up investment approach IWFG was launched on Jun 23, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

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