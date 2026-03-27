Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 26th

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HLAL opened at $58.84 on Friday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.37 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLAL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Company Profile

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

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