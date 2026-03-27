Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,727 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $29,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

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