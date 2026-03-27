Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,117 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 6.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $39,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 180.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 49,056 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 222,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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