Matrix Trust Co Sells 6,596 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $2,130,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,918,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,444,000 after buying an additional 3,230,070 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,974,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,676,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $368,848,000 after acquiring an additional 58,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,583,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,011,000 after acquiring an additional 79,428 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $136.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.35.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

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