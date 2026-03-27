Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.8889.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

In related news, CAO Douglas Munro sold 582 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $48,631.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,247.68. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stuart Kupinsky sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $191,101.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,915.60. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 859,758 shares of company stock valued at $74,481,931. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

MRCY stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $39.89 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -143.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $232.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.96 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 3.23%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

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Mercury Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company’s products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury’s offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

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