West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of QQQ opened at $573.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.52.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler and AI optimism supports QQQ’s megacap tech exposure — continued bullish commentary from cloud and AI infrastructure leaders can lift the largest Nasdaq-100 names that dominate QQQ. Hyperscalers Are Bullish on AI’s Future
- Positive Sentiment: Possible Invesco-specific catalyst: analysts/options pieces flag a potential Invesco asset bump after the Janus Henderson deal, which could indirectly support QQQ via fund flows into Invesco products. Use options to play a potential Invesco runup after Janus Henderson deal
- Positive Sentiment: Retail sentiment is easing — the AAII survey shows some pullback in pessimism, which can support broader risk-on moves that benefit QQQ if it persists. AAII Sentiment Survey: Pessimism Pulls Back
- Neutral Sentiment: End-of-day/pre-market updates note QQQ’s weakness this morning — useful situational data for short-term traders but not a standalone fundamental driver. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3-26-2026
- Negative Sentiment: New competing product: Global X launched the NYSE 100 ETF (NYSX), offering an alternative large-cap growth exposure — competition for passive flows could siphon some assets away from QQQ over time. Tech Growth Reimagined: Inside Global X’s Launch of NYSX
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and surging oil/inflation fears are hitting ETFs broadly — big oil moves and midday ETF weakness have pressured risk assets and led to fund outflows from growth-heavy ETFs like QQQ. Oil Prices Rise +80% Since December – When Will It End? Exchange-Traded Funds Fall as US Equities Decline After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and market-structure concerns: commentary arguing QQQ stocks are “detached” or vulnerable dampens conviction among some investors, increasing sensitivity to macro and flow headlines. QQQ: Stocks Still Dangerously Detached From Reality
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.