West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $803,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,771,000. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $573.79 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $607.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

More Invesco QQQ News

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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