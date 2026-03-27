Westwood Wealth Management Sells 69,558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Westwood Wealth Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69,558 shares during the quarter. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total transaction of $10,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,573,853.40. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $33,934.88. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock worth $118,134,117. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI efficiency gains are market-moving — Google’s “TurboQuant”/model-compression work and Gemini upgrades are being credited with lowering compute/memory needs, improving AI gross margins and product differentiation versus rivals. That dynamic is pressuring memory-chip suppliers but supports Alphabet’s long-term AI cost advantage. CNBC: Google AI TurboQuant & memory chips

Alphabet’s AI efficiency gains are market-moving — Google’s “TurboQuant”/model-compression work and Gemini upgrades are being credited with lowering compute/memory needs, improving AI gross margins and product differentiation versus rivals. That dynamic is pressuring memory-chip suppliers but supports Alphabet’s long-term AI cost advantage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is bullish: MarketBeat and other houses have repeatedly upgraded GOOGL this year and Erste Group nudged up FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts, keeping price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence. MarketBeat: Analyst upgrades

Analyst sentiment is bullish: MarketBeat and other houses have repeatedly upgraded GOOGL this year and Erste Group nudged up FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts, keeping price targets well above current levels — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, robust Google Cloud growth, accelerating Gemini adoption and large cloud backlog provide revenue visibility that many analysts cite as justification for buying the pullback. MarketBeat: Fundamentals & Gemini adoption

Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, robust Google Cloud growth, accelerating Gemini adoption and large cloud backlog provide revenue visibility that many analysts cite as justification for buying the pullback. Neutral Sentiment: ETF and trading-flow noise: new ETFs and covered?call products tied to AI/mega-cap names (including GOOGL) are shifting short?term flows; this can amplify volatility but isn’t a company-specific fundamental change. Benzinga: JUDO ETF

ETF and trading-flow noise: new ETFs and covered?call products tied to AI/mega-cap names (including GOOGL) are shifting short?term flows; this can amplify volatility but isn’t a company-specific fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term ETF winners/losers commentary around Google’s AI news is driving rotation between AI and memory-linked funds; this is market structure-driven rather than a direct change to Alphabet’s revenue trajectory. Zacks: ETF winners & losers

Short-term ETF winners/losers commentary around Google’s AI news is driving rotation between AI and memory-linked funds; this is market structure-driven rather than a direct change to Alphabet’s revenue trajectory. Negative Sentiment: Landmark jury verdicts found YouTube (Google) liable in a social?media addiction trial and ordered compensatory damages, creating legal and reputational overhang. Markets view this as precedent-setting risk that could lead to more suits, settlements or regulation — a material sentiment drag even if the immediate dollar amount is immaterial to Alphabet’s balance sheet. Reuters: Jury verdicts against Meta & Google

Landmark jury verdicts found YouTube (Google) liable in a social?media addiction trial and ordered compensatory damages, creating legal and reputational overhang. Markets view this as precedent-setting risk that could lead to more suits, settlements or regulation — a material sentiment drag even if the immediate dollar amount is immaterial to Alphabet’s balance sheet. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and execution friction in key markets — including a high-profile resignation of Google’s top India counsel amid regulatory tensions — adds uncertainty to growth and compliance costs overseas. Reuters: India counsel resignation

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $280.86 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Further Reading

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