GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 37.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.50 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.43.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of GigaMedia in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 1.72% of GigaMedia worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About GigaMedia

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GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) is a digital entertainment company that develops and operates online gaming platforms and value?added services. The company’s offerings encompass multiplayer online games, mobile titles, and interactive entertainment that cater to both casual and core gaming audiences. Through its proprietary platform architecture, GigaMedia delivers content that ranges from fantasy role?playing adventures to strategy and social games.

In addition to game development and publishing, GigaMedia provides a suite of complementary services designed to enhance user engagement and monetization.

Further Reading

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