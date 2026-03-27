Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%.

Here are the key takeaways from Dolphin Entertainment’s conference call:

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Full-year revenue rose ~ $56.7 million (+10% YoY) and Q4 revenue accelerated +27% YoY, while adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to $2.9 million (Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million vs a loss a year ago), highlighting meaningful operating leverage.

Full-year revenue rose ~ (+10% YoY) and Q4 revenue accelerated +27% YoY, while more than tripled to (Q4 adjusted EBITDA of vs a loss a year ago), highlighting meaningful operating leverage. The strategic partnership with DealMaker creates a new, capital-raising revenue stream (Reg A/CF) where Dolphin earns marketing fees and potential equity stakes with little to no cash outlay, expanding addressable market for consumer and celebrity-led brands.

The strategic partnership with creates a new, capital-raising revenue stream (Reg A/CF) where Dolphin earns marketing fees and potential equity stakes with little to no cash outlay, expanding addressable market for consumer and celebrity-led brands. Launched in December, Dolphin Intelligence offers AI-focused services (generative/AI engine optimization, audits) and an Otterly AI measurement tie?up, which management expects to drive high?margin incremental revenue and internal efficiency gains.

Launched in December, offers AI-focused services (generative/AI engine optimization, audits) and an Otterly AI measurement tie?up, which management expects to drive high?margin incremental revenue and internal efficiency gains. Dolphin highlights a strong free?cash?flow profile because of minimal capex, ~ $127 million of federal/state NOLs to shield taxes, expected ~ $1M annual lease savings starting year?end, and full bank debt repayment by Sept 29, 2028 to reduce interest expense.

Dolphin highlights a strong free?cash?flow profile because of minimal capex, ~ of federal/state NOLs to shield taxes, expected ~ annual lease savings starting year?end, and full bank debt repayment by Sept 29, 2028 to reduce interest expense. Risks remain: the company posted a $3.1 million net loss in 2025, business is seasonal (Q1 typically weakest), and venture/film outcomes (e.g., streaming monetization for Youngblood) are uncertain and may affect near?term cash realization.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ DLPN opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $19.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.56. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dolphin Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dolphin Entertainment

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.39% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

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Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

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