5,180 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Acquired by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6%

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $261.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $281.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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