Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Has $37.69 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,181 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $469,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,853,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,425 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,982,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,764,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,540.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,092,000 after buying an additional 689,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,891,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $96.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $109.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

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