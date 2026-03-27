Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,149 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $11,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSM. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 383.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,314 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 54,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,313 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,666,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,710 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1%

SPSM opened at $48.10 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

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