Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 1.4% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,076,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephanie Ferris purchased 19,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares in the company, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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