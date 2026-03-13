Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Expands By 193.2%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 302 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the February 12th total of 103 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of IOR remained flat at $17.56 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509. The company has a market capitalization of $71.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.03. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

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Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Company Profile

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust organized in October 2001 that focuses on owning, acquiring and managing income-producing retail properties. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of grocery-anchored, multi-tenant retail shopping centers and strip retail centers designed to serve everyday consumer needs.

The REIT seeks out properties with solid cash flows and creditworthy anchor tenants, such as grocery and pharmacy operators, in small to mid-sized markets across the United States.

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