Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,402,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 218% from the previous session’s volume of 441,553 shares.The stock last traded at $26.6350 and had previously closed at $26.61.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $753.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.34.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket. The proceeds from the offering of Shares are invested in the Master Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.