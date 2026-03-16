Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 527.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 204,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. CLG LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLG LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 12,496,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,681,000 after buying an additional 4,273,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

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Bank of America News Roundup

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Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Price Performance

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This trade represents a 21.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $46.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 29.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of America from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Bank of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

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