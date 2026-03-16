Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 152,136 Shares of Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,136 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $53,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loar by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Loar by 8,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Loar by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

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Loar Stock Performance

NYSE:LOAR opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Loar Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $99.67.

Insider Activity

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Loar had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Loar’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Carpenito acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.97 per share, for a total transaction of $308,607.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,607.50. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raja Bobbili acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.61 per share, for a total transaction of $3,180,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,500. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,800 shares of company stock worth $6,460,173. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Loar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Loar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More.

Significant insider buying: Director Raja Bobbili bought 50,000 shares at ~$63.61 (?$3.18M) and major holder Dirkson R. Charles purchased a total of ~44,000 shares across Mar 10–12 (~$2.97M). Large, contemporaneous insider purchases signal management/insider confidence and likely supported the stock’s uptick. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More.

Earnings beat and forward guide: Loar reported $0.26 EPS vs. $0.19 consensus and $131.8M revenue vs. $128M; revenue rose ~19% y/y and management set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $0.760–0.800 — this gives investors better visibility and supports the rally. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison: Recent coverage comparing Loar to Hexcel (HXL) provides useful sector/relative?valuation context but is not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More.

Institutional flows: Some institutions increased positions in Q4 (e.g., T. Rowe Price), but recent purchases reported are modest relative to Loar’s market cap and are unlikely alone to drive big moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst views could limit near?term upside: several banks have trimmed targets or cautioned even as others reaffirm buy ratings; and the shares trade at a high P/E and below some moving averages, which can act as resistance until growth sustainability is clearer. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOAR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Loar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Loar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Loar in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Loar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOAR

Loar Profile

(Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

See Also

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