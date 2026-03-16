Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Performance
ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.
Key Stories Impacting AbbVie
Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Phase?1 data for ABBV?295 reported as encouraging — supports pipeline optionality beyond core brands and is constructive for long?term revenue upside. AbbVie Reports Promising Results from Phase 1 Study of ABBV-295
- Positive Sentiment: AbbVie advanced a risankizumab dosing study, signaling continued investment in immunology — reinforces management’s growth strategy in a key therapeutic area. AbbVie Advances Risankizumab Dosing Study, Signaling Ongoing Immunology Investment
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital started coverage with an Outperform and $260 price target — a bullish institutional view that supports upside versus current levels. RBC Capital Says AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Growth Story Is Still in Early Stages
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus analyst stance remains supportive (“Moderate Buy”), which provides a baseline of buy?side conviction. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Neutral Sentiment: Allergan Aesthetics?affiliated providers earned top rankings in NY (beneficial for Allergan Aesthetics’ commercial reputation, but limited immediate impact on ABBV stock). New York Plastic Surgical Group and Deep Blue Med Spa Named #1 in New York by Allergan Aesthetics for the Second Year in a Row
- Neutral Sentiment: Features and listicles (e.g., halal/debt?free stock roundup, retirement income pieces) mention AbbVie but are peripheral to near?term price movement. Is AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) One of the Debt Free Halal Stocks to Buy?
- Neutral Sentiment: Market reports forecasting growth in bipolar?depression therapies expand the market opportunity for psychiatric drugs broadly; indirect for AbbVie unless tied to specific assets. Bipolar Depression Market Expected to Witness Accelerated Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Advancements in Psychiatric Therapies | DelveInsight
- Negative Sentiment: Shareholder governance concern: reports that the AbbVie CEO’s pay package has spiked above $30M can weigh on sentiment and prompt selling by governance?focused funds. J&J, AbbVie CEOs See Pay Spike to More Than $30M
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst debate about immunology competition and valuation creates two?sided risk—some analysts lift targets on growth, others flag competition that could cap upside, encouraging short?term profit?taking. How The Narrative For AbbVie (ABBV) Is Shifting On Immunology Growth And Competition Risks
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.
Get Our Latest Report on AbbVie
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.
AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.
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