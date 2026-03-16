Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,335 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $219.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.39 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 293.22%.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,771,510. This represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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