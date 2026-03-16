Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 11,868,383 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 12th total of 16,137,050 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 11,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,068.2 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GNMLF opened at $1.00 on Monday. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

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About Genomma Lab Internacional

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Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V. is a Mexico City–based consumer healthcare company that develops, markets and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceuticals, personal care products and beauty solutions. Since its founding in 1996, the firm has built a diversified portfolio encompassing topical analgesics, cold and flu remedies, digestive health treatments, skin and hair care lines, and nutritional supplements. Its product mix blends proprietary brands with licensed formulas, targeting everyday wellness and self-care needs.

The company’s growth strategy hinges on intensive marketing campaigns, including television infomercials, digital advertising and direct?to?consumer promotions.

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