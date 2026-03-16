Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Increases By 18.5%

Power Assets Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,982 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the February 12th total of 19,393 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Power Assets Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HGKGY opened at $7.82 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

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Power Assets Company Profile

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Power Assets Holdings Limited, traded over the counter as HGKGY, is an investment holding company focused on power generation and electricity distribution businesses. Incorporated in Bermuda, the company holds a significant equity interest in The Hongkong Electric Company, serving Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. Its core activities include long-term investments in regulated utility assets and the development of low-carbon energy solutions.

Beyond its flagship investment in Hong Kong, Power Assets has diversified holdings across Asia Pacific and Europe.

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