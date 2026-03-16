Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,380 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 303.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.3% during the third quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,167,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 606,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,047,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $329.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.76. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $264.10 and a 1 year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chubb from $279.00 to $259.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $317.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

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About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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