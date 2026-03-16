Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 578,113 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 12th total of 687,644 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,848 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAGGF opened at $5.74 on Monday. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.39 million, a P/E ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08.

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About Jaguar Mining

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Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) is a Canada-based junior gold producer, development and exploration company with operations concentrated in the Iron Quadrangle region of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and trades in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market. Jaguar’s principal objective is to build a mid-tier gold producer through the optimization of its existing asset base and the continued exploration of its extensive land package in a historically gold-rich district.

Jaguar Mining’s core operations comprise three underground gold mines—Turmalina, Caeté and Pilar—each supported by on-site milling and processing facilities employing carbon-in-leach (CIL) technology.

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