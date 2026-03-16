Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH is Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 387.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 507,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 931,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,022,000 after buying an additional 76,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.83. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $80.26.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
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