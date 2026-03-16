Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Up 23.6% in February

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 87,962 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the February 12th total of 71,193 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 493,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,671 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Experian Trading Down 1.5%

Experian stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. Experian has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $44.10.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPGY. Wolfe Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

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