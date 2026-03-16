Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $46.07 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $631.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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